Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC Has $15.56 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 10.5% of Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $4.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $266.44. 3,599,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,045,115. The firm has a market cap of $399.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $270.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.32. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $279.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

