Mosley Wealth Management Buys 25,496 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Mosley Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 253.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,557 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,496 shares during the quarter. Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $97,800,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth about $10,687,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Plug Power by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,458,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,858 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,133,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,775,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,813 shares in the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Stock Performance

Shares of PLUG stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 29,529,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,145,305. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $143.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.54 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 47.51% and a negative net margin of 216.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.19.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

