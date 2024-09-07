Mosley Wealth Management Buys Shares of 570 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mosley Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $12.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $448.69. 50,624,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,492,672. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $503.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $472.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $455.91.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

