Mosley Wealth Management Buys Shares of 5,915 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Mosley Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at $31,000. PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 95.8% during the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.39. 3,555,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,347,496. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $86.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.92. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $40.81.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.01%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

