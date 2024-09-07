Mosley Wealth Management Has $12.03 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Mosley Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1,699.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 212,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,493 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 10.2% of Mosley Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $12,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Gentry Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $458,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 145,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.6% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,309,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,208. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $58.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.85.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

