Mosley Wealth Management Has $4.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Mosley Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 3.7% of Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.9% in the second quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,763,000 after buying an additional 34,352 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 193,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 30,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 11,895 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,019,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,105,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,502. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.68. The firm has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.53 and a twelve month high of $97.22.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.