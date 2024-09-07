Mosley Wealth Management Sells 112 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Mosley Wealth Management lessened its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Mosley Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 542.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,429,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116,171 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,768,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,805,000 after acquiring an additional 107,420 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,835,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,287,000 after acquiring an additional 42,848 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,777,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,659,000 after acquiring an additional 152,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,278,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,594,000 after purchasing an additional 43,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

MBB stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.91. 2,049,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,130. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.28. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $96.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

