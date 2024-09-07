Motiv8 Investments LLC Buys 4,860 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 379.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.37. 8,885,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,860,507. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.97. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $52.54. The company has a market cap of $131.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

