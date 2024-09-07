Motiv8 Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 4.4% of Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,073,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792,806 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 101,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after buying an additional 28,986 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after buying an additional 21,216 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,536,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,778,621. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.44. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $75.36.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

