Motiv8 Investments LLC Purchases 1,914 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

Motiv8 Investments LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October makes up approximately 1.2% of Motiv8 Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOCT. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 2,402.6% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 155,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after buying an additional 149,007 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,176,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

BOCT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.03. 9,162 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.99. The company has a market cap of $176.53 million, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.65.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.