Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. Movado Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $159.31 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Movado Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.900-1.000 EPS.

Movado Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE MOV traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.90. The company had a trading volume of 457,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.00. Movado Group has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $31.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.81.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Movado Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOV has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Movado Group in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOV

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Michelle Kennedy sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $32,432.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,202 shares in the company, valued at $317,862.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group

(Get Free Report)

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.