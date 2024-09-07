Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. Movado Group had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $159.31 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Movado Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.900-1.000 EPS.

NYSE MOV opened at $18.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.81. Movado Group has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $31.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.21%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MOV shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Movado Group in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

In other Movado Group news, SVP Michelle Kennedy sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $32,432.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,862.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

