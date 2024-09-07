Nano Price Tops $0.85 on Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $112.85 million and $1.60 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nano has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,180.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.04 or 0.00553484 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00009964 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.23 or 0.00114788 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.86 or 0.00309643 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00032618 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00036919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.37 or 0.00081847 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

