Narwhal Capital Management Decreases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,892 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Target were worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $151.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The company has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s payout ratio is presently 50.28%.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.