Narwhal Capital Management Decreases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,892 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Target were worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.68.
Insider Activity
In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Target Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of TGT stock opened at $151.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The company has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Target Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s payout ratio is presently 50.28%.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
