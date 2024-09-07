Narwhal Capital Management Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Narwhal Capital Management lowered its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,202 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 17.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.83.

Garmin Price Performance

GRMN opened at $180.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.47. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $99.61 and a 1 year high of $183.88. The firm has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,359.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,359.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,676,004 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.