Narwhal Capital Management Has $5.73 Million Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 18,747 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $5,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.4% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.7% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 90,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,596,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,332,000 after purchasing an additional 98,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CP has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.36.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

NYSE:CP opened at $82.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.03 and a 200-day moving average of $82.54.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1373 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

