Narwhal Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 27.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,375 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 50.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $62.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.14. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $67.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BUD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $70.00 to $68.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.13.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

