Narwhal Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Narwhal Capital Management cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in Analog Devices by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 675.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $233,138.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,753 shares in the company, valued at $879,365.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $233,138.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,365.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,107 shares of company stock valued at $11,301,610. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $213.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.80. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $244.14. The company has a market cap of $106.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADI. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.45.

Read Our Latest Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.