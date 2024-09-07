Narwhal Capital Management Raises Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,401,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,101,619,000 after purchasing an additional 745,374 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 19.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,090,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $435,943,000 after buying an additional 661,144 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,746,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $308,724,000 after buying an additional 64,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $226,266,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,806,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $203,093,000 after buying an additional 185,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $98.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. The firm had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.94.

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $198,067.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,888.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $198,067.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,888.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $54,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,747 shares of company stock valued at $302,027 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

