Narwhal Capital Management Sells 6,407 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,407 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $49.31 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $49.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.77 and its 200 day moving average is $48.30.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.