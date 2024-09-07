Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Torray Investment Partners LLC

Torray Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Natera by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in Natera by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $1,452,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,783,235.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total value of $185,946.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,170,315.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 12,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $1,452,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,783,235.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,388 shares of company stock worth $10,205,064. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded down $4.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.90. 946,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of -36.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.00. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $124.83.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.39. Natera had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $413.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on NTRA shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Natera from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Natera from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.07.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

