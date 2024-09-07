National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $329.47 million during the quarter. National Beverage had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 14.83%.

National Beverage Trading Up 0.4 %

FIZZ opened at $45.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.82. National Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $53.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.24 and its 200-day moving average is $47.78.

National Beverage Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is an increase from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group raised their target price on National Beverage from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Insider Transactions at National Beverage

In other National Beverage news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 10,000 shares of National Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $501,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other National Beverage news, Director Stanley Michael Sheridan sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $828,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,879.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 10,000 shares of National Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $501,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

