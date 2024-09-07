Navcoin (NAV) Price Reaches $0.0366 on Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $5,653.35 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00076002 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00020304 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006896 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000127 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

