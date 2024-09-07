Navcoin Price Hits $0.0361 on Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 7th. During the last week, Navcoin has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0361 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $5,119.79 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00075907 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00020614 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006856 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000125 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

