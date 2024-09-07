Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Free Report) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.70 and last traded at $34.50. 53,618 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 50,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.82.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.28 and a 200 day moving average of $36.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.93 million, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.11.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

