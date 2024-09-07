Nervos Network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $16.75 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $337.30 million and $16.75 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53,775.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $293.84 or 0.00546414 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00010437 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00117005 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.90 or 0.00306652 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00032125 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00037230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00081491 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,602,208,998 coins and its circulating supply is 44,887,572,191 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.