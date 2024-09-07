NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR) Major Shareholder Npeh, Llc Sells 83,325 Shares of Stock

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Npeh, Llc sold 83,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $674,932.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 416,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,067.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Npeh, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 6th, Npeh, Llc sold 66,825 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total value of $526,581.00.

NET Power Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NPWR opened at $7.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73. NET Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $17.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NET Power ( NYSE:NPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NET Power Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NET Power from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NET Power

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in NET Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of NET Power in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NET Power in the second quarter valued at $133,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NET Power in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in NET Power during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

About NET Power

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

