Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,437 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,573 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in Netflix by 43.4% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 12,513 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,445,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 25,527 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 87.1% during the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.29.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total transaction of $17,073,388.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,878.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total transaction of $17,073,388.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,878.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,831 shares of company stock valued at $102,721,884 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $17.85 on Friday, reaching $665.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,991,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,796,436. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $711.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $659.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $633.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $286.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

