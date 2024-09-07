Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Shares Up 0.2%

Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.19 and last traded at $5.18. 327 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Network International Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.92.

Network International Company Profile

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It also offers merchant solutions comprise payment solutions, such as N-genius payment device, N-genius mobile app, mobility, and unattended solutions; and N-Genius online, and Payfast and DPO pay online payment solutions.

