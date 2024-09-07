New Tripoli Bancorp (OTC:NTBP) Shares Down 2.3%

New Tripoli Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:NTBP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $850.00 and last traded at $850.00. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 97 shares. The stock had previously closed at $870.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $908.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $958.12.

New Tripoli Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New Tripoli Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home, auto, recreational vehicle, term, commercial mortgage, and interest-only demand loans, as well as commercial credit lines and debit and credit cards.

