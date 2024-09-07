New York Life Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 801,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $22,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 23.2% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 10,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 50,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 208,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 287,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.2 %

PFE opened at $28.56 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.84 billion, a PE ratio of -476.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,800.00%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

