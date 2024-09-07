New York Life Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSM)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSM – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,169,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175,037 shares during the period. IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 2.2% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned about 1.07% of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $217,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IQSM opened at $30.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.96. The stock has a market cap of $207.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.08. IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $32.34.

The Iq Candriam ESG U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (IQSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index that provides exposure to US mid-cap stocks that meet environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. IQSM was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by IndexIQ.

