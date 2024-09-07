New York Life Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $36,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 15.7% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $138.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $137.87 and a one year high of $171.70. The stock has a market cap of $255.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

