NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) PT Raised to $102.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.50.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock opened at $79.98 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $82.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 197.4% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 74.5% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

