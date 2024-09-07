NFT (NFT) Hits Market Capitalization of $683,556.13

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. NFT has a market cap of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008505 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000073 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,701.49 or 0.99984445 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00013290 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007881 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

