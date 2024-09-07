NICE (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Shares Down 3.5%

NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF – Get Free Report) traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $165.00 and last traded at $165.00. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.94.

NICE Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.48.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

