NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,139 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in NIKE by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 408.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down from $116.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NIKE

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $80.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.78. The company has a market cap of $121.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.