Nitches (OTCMKTS:NICH) Shares Down 4.8%

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.94 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 1,804 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 201% from the average daily volume of 599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

Nitches Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.59.

Nitches Company Profile

Nitches Inc engages in the production and distribution of household, lifestyle, travel and leisure, sports goods, and clothing items. It also develops NITCHES OVS, an owner verification system (OVS) mobile application that can be used to verify authenticity and ownership of Nitches' luxury products, apparels, and streetwear clothing items.

