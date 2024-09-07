Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.81

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.81 and traded as low as $1.43. Noodles & Company shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 73,457 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Noodles & Company Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79. The stock has a market cap of $63.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1.81.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $127.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.45 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 42.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Noodles & Company

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,414,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

