Norden Group LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Norden Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,619,000. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,080 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 62,979 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,016,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.83.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $243.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,889,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,320. The company has a market capitalization of $138.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

