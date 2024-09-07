Norden Group LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Norden Group LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,167,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210,793 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $308,840,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,405,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080,428 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 168.5% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,324,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 350.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,223,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,168 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,756,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,302,814. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.41. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $66.47. The company has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.