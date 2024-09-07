Norden Group LLC Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Norden Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 89.1% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 111.6% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.23. 2,710,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,613. The firm has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.57.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.11.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

