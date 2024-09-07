Norden Group LLC Purchases 9,726 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of Norden Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,105,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,502. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.68. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.53 and a one year high of $97.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

