Norden Group LLC Sells 2,193 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Norden Group LLC trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Down 2.8 %

BAC traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,007,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,322,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $44.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average is $38.49.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at $402,577.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,031,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $202,649,243.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 863,977,599 shares in the company, valued at $34,801,017,687.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at $402,577.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,670,620 shares of company stock worth $4,651,681,930 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

