North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.33

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.33 and traded as low as $5.42. North European Oil Royalty Trust shares last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 21,618 shares trading hands.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.83.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On North European Oil Royalty Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 64.12%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Free Report) by 141.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,304 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in North European Oil Royalty Trust were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company also has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

