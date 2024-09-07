North Star Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,625 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $15,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,321,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,418 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,748,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,366.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,221,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,595 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,058,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 41.5% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,059,000 after purchasing an additional 984,594 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

SCHF opened at $39.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $40.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.84.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

