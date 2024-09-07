North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $12.75 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Argus raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.56.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL opened at $68.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $74.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

