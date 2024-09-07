North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $31.21 Million Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group makes up 1.5% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Principal Financial Group worth $31,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,602,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,844,000 after buying an additional 152,774 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $253,990,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,783,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,984,000 after buying an additional 144,262 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,157,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,747,000 after purchasing an additional 200,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,903,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,301,000 after purchasing an additional 53,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:PFG opened at $77.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.19. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.21 and a twelve month high of $88.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 8.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 54.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

