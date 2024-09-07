Northway Financial (OTCMKTS:NWYF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.97

Northway Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWYF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.97 and traded as high as $19.51. Northway Financial shares last traded at $19.51, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

Northway Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.61.

Northway Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th.

Northway Financial Company Profile

Northway Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northway Bank, provides various financial products and services in New Hampshire. The company offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and municipal deposit accounts; certificates of deposit (CD); and debit and credit cards.

