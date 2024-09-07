Northwest Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 56,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 16,449 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 108,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 45,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $50.00 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.99.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

